Man convicted in Dayton ex-girlfriend’s death sentenced to at least 23 years in prison

• Tony Jackson Jr. was sentenced to 23 years to life in prison, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

• He also was sentenced to another 1,623 days, or about four and a half months, because he was on post release control from a previous case at the time of the shooting.

What was he convicted of?

• Jackson pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated murder in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on Sept. 2.

• An additional count of aggravated murder, three counts of murder, two counts each of felonious assault and aggravated burglary and one count each of tampering with evidence and having weapons while under disability were dismissed.

What was he accused of?

• On Feb. 10, Dayton police found 34-year-old Matyka Brown shot in her Millicent Avenue home. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

• Investigators believe Jackson broke into Brown’s home through a window and hid inside before approaching Brown and her two daughters upstairs, Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns said.

• Jackson and Brown dated previously and her daughters, ages 9 and 14 at the time, reportedly referred to Jackson as their stepfather.

• As her daughters fled the home, one of them turned and saw Jackson shoot Brown, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

• The girls ran to a neighbor’s home, who called 911.

• Jackson was on parole for an armed robbery at a Dayton pawn shop at the time of the shooting.

• He was arrested in October 2024 for strangling Brown, according to police.

• Jackson was charged with strangulation and misdemeanor assault, aggravated menacing and domestic violence charges in municipal court. The case was dismissed when it went before a grand jury, who declined to indict him.