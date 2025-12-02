Man dead, 1 in custody following morning stabbing in Dayton

A 34-year-old man is dead, and a person of interest is in police custody following a stabbing Tuesday morning in Dayton.
Around 7:15 a.m. Dayton police responded to a stabbing reported in the 1900 block of Elsmere Avenue.
Upon arrival, officers found a man with a stab wound, said Dayton police Lt. Eric Sheldon.
He was transported to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.
A person of interest at the scene and taken into custody, Sheldon said.
The homicide unit is continuing to investigate.
