Man dead, 2 injured in early-morning crash in Dayton

A man died following an early-morning crash in Dayton that also sent two people to the hospital.

Around 12:03 a.m. Friday a 2014 Dodge Ram going north on South Smithville Road ran a red light at East Third Street and hit a 2013 Toyota Camry traveling east, according to a Dayton police crash report.

The impact sent the Toyota off the side of the road and into a parked 2011 Dodge Caliber. The Toyota then hit some plants and a retaining wall before colliding with the truck again.

The driver of the Toyota, a 43-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the crash report.

The driver of the truck had serious injuries, and a passenger had minor injuries. Medics transported both to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment.

