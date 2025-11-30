Man dead after being hit by a vehicle Riverside Saturday

A 55-year-old pedestrian was killed by a vehicle in Riverside on Saturday evening.
The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the man as Charles Sinkfield III, of Dayton, who died at the scene.
Crews responded to reports of a crash at Harshman Road, north of Arrowrock Avenue around 7:42 p.m., according to the Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
OSHP said Sinkfield was in the roadway when he was hit by a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta coming northbound on Harshman Road.
No injuries were reported.
Riverside Police Department, Riverside Fire Department, the Huber Heights Police Division and Hollis Towing assisted at the scene.
In Other News
1
Career tech boom boosts enrollment at tech schools, community colleges
2
Ohio legislature puts $40M toward PTSD assistance for first responders
3
Beavercreek defense contractor buys its building for $2.1M
4
1 dead in a single-vehicle crash in Warren County
5
CJ students advocate for humane immigration reform and climate justice
About the Author