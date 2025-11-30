Man dead after being hit by a vehicle Riverside Saturday

Crews responded to reports of a crash at Harshman Road, north of Arrowrock Avenue around 7:42 p.m., according to the Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSHP said Sinkfield was in the roadway when he was hit by a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta coming northbound on Harshman Road.

No injuries were reported.

Riverside Police Department, Riverside Fire Department, the Huber Heights Police Division and Hollis Towing assisted at the scene.