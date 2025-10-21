Man dead following Monday night shooting in Dayton

A 22-year-old man died following a shooting in Dayton Monday night.
Officers on patrol near East Second Street and North Irwin Street heard several shots fired around 8:45 p.m., said Dayton police Sgt. Jonathan Sopczak.
Police found the man deceased in the 3000 block of East Second Street.
Homicide detectives are investigating. We will update this story as more information is available.
