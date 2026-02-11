Man dead, teen injured in 2nd fatal shooting in Dayton in same day

Officers responded to the 600 block of Ingram Street just after 7:45 p.m.

When police arrived, they found a man inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound, Sheldon said.

“A witness was providing first aid to the 20-year-old, and when officers arrived, they took over rendering aid,” he said.

Officers found the teen in a home in the 700 block of Burwood Avenue.

The man and the teen were taken to the hospital. The man succumbed to his injuries, Sheldon said.

It was at least the second fatal shooting reported on Tuesday.

Just after 2 a.m., officers responded to a shooting the 4700 block of Queens Avenue after a man reported shooting his girlfriend three times, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records.

Officers found a 33-year-old woman with multiple gunshot wounds, Sheldon said.

Jaime Dick was pronounced dead at Miami Valley Hospital, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

Police took a 35-year-old male suspect into custody.

Dayton police homicide detectives are continuing to investigate both shootings.