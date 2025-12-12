Man facing federal charges in Dayton, Harrison Twp. carjackings

The carjackings took place at the Speedway gas station at 3901 N. Dixie Drive in Harrison Twp. and in the 2900 block of Home Avenue in Dayton.

The Home Avenue carjacking involved a City of Dayton working who was on leaf collection, according to court records.

Harrison Twp. carjacking

Around 9 a.m., Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies responded to the 1800 block of Union Airpark Boulevard for a man who was robbed and kidnapped at the gas station.

He told investigators he stopped at the Speedway to put air in his tire while on the way to work, according to the sheriff’s office.

Smith reportedly approached the man while he was kneeling on the ground and pulled a gun on him.

Smith told the man he needed the vehicle and ordered him inside the vehicle at gunpoint, according to court records. He was wearing a ski mask at the time.

“As they drove from the gas station, the masked gunman told (the man) not to do anything stupid or he would be killed,” the complaint read.

The man tried to reason with Smith and asked to be let go. Smith let the man out near North Dixie Drive and National Road, according to the sheriff’s office.

The man walked to work and called 911.

Dayton carjacking

As the sheriff’s office investigated the gas station carjacking, Dayton police responded to a Dayton fire station at 1234 S. Broadway St. and meet with the City of Dayton work whose work truck was stolen.

He was on Home Avenue waiting for the rest of the crew to arrive when a man, later identified as Smith, got into the passenger side of the truck and pointed a gun at him, according to court records.

Smith reportedly had the man drive to a Fifth Third Bank to get money from his account.

The ATM limit only allowed the man to withdrawal $400, so Smith made the man wait until the drive-thru opened so he could withdrawal another $1,000, according to court records.

Then they returned to the area where the carjacking happened and Smith made the man exit the truck, leaving his wallet and phone inside.

Smith reportedly abandoned the stolen City of Dayton truck and returned to the vehicle stolen at the Speedway.

Suspect arrested, vehicles found

As the investigations continued into both incidents, officers found the vehicle stolen at the Speedway parked at a tire shop near West Third Street and Gettysburg Avenue in Dayton.

Smith fled the vehicle on foot and was arrested behind a shopping center.

Deputies found the key from the City of Dayton truck on the ground while retracing Smith’s steps.

Smith had $1,443 on him and matched the suspect description provided by both victims, according to court records.

Investigators found the stolen work truck at Groveland and Grandview avenues.

A backpack in the passenger seat had a revolver in it. Crews also found two cellphones in the truck, including one belonging to the victim of the Speedway carjacking.

Smith made his initial appearance in federal court on Thursday and has a detention hearing on Tuesday.