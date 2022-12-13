Coroner IDs man found dead following weekend crash in Dayton

A man found dead after a passerby discovered a damaged car in a Dayton parking lot has been identified.
Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger identified the man as 31-year-old Cody Orrick of Dayton.
Around 9:44 a.m. Saturday, Dayton police responded to the 1400 block of Shoup Mill Road on a report of a possible crash.
“A passerby observed a vehicle off the roadway to the east in a parking lot. It had extensive damage, and the single occupant was deceased,” read a statement from the Dayton Police Department. “A debris field south of the scene indicated the vehicle was headed north and left the roadway, rolled and came to rest in the lot, which was downhill and slightly obscured from the roadway.”
The car, a 2002 Mini Cooper, hit a utility pole before coming to a stop in the parking lot, according to a crash report.
Medics pronounced Orrick dead at the scene.
The time the of the crash was unclear, according to police.
