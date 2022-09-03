Man found dead at a Trotwood bar and grill

dayton-daily-news logo
TROTWOOD — Police say a person was shot and killed at Arena Bar and Grill on Salem Avenue early Saturday.

Trotwood Police were dispatched to the bar at 2 a.m. and a person was found on the ground in the parking lot. The person was sent to a local hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

The victim’s identity has not been released, nor is any information on the suspect available.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP or to submit a tip online at www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.

