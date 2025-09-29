Man found shot multiple times in Miami County expected to survive

The public is encouraged to reach out to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office with any information that could be related to a man found shot multiple times in Washington Twp.
People can call 937-440-6085 with tips.
Around 8:47 p.m. Sunday deputies responded to Farrington Road and North County Road 25A. A 911 caller reported a suspicious circumstance, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies found a man who had been shot multiple times. He is expected to survive, according to the sheriff’s office.
Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting. More information will be released as the investigation continues.
In Other News
1
Ohio’s age verification law for online porn begins Tuesday
2
MetroParks: No obvious signs of foul play after kayaker finds body in...
3
Candidate drops out of Kettering judge’s race
4
Kettering Health ending two Medicare Advantage contracts
5
Serious injuries reported in crash involving pedestrian in Harrison...
About the Author