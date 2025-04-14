Man ID’d in deadly shooting earlier this month in Dayton

A 46-year-old man was killed in a shooting earlier this month in Dayton.
The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the man as Keyson Webb, 46.
Dayton crews responded to reports of a shooting in the 1900 block of North Main Street around 4 a.m. on April 5, according to Dayton police Lt. Eric Sheldon.
Sheldon said police officers found Webb at the scene and he was transported to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries that morning.
Detectives from the Dayton Police Department’s Homicide Unit are investigating the incident.
In Other News
1
Lawsuit claiming Lyft was negligent in driver’s Dayton murder...
2
47-year-old pedestrian hit by 2 vehicles in Dayton ID’d
3
Police: Driver dies after drag racing, hitting 2 houses in Dayton
4
Court martial of former Wright-Patt commander shows difference from...
5
Vacant Trotwood shopping center set for redevelopment sits idle a year...
About the Author