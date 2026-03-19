Man in critical, but stable condition following Dayton shooting

A 27-year-old man was critically injured after he was shot multiple times Tuesday night in Dayton.
Around 8:15 p.m., Dayton officers responded to the area of Reist Avenue and Bancroft Street for a report of a person shot.
Officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds in the road, said Lt. Eric Sheldon.
Police started first aid, and the man was transported to the hospital.
As of Thursday morning, he was in critical but stable condition, Sheldon said.
Detectives are continuing to investigate.
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