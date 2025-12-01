Man in custody after hourslong SWAT standoff in Kettering Saturday

ajc.com

Local News
By
38 minutes ago
X

A 21-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly threatened to kill people in a SWAT standoff in Kettering on Saturday.

Crews were dispatched to the 4000 block of Sunray Road for a welfare check around 7 p.m., according to the Kettering Police Department.

Police said dispatch told officers a man was inside a house threatening to kill people.

ExploreDPD police lieutenant accused of stealing decorative signs from inside shuttered restaurant. He says he was borrowing them

“The male yelled to officers from an upstairs window that he was armed and would kill any officers who came inside,” police said.

A SWAT team was requested and the standoff lasted for nine hours, according to police.

The suspect was taken into custody and transported to Kettering Medical Center.

He faces charges of domestic violence, aggravated menacing, resisting arrest and obstructing official business, according to police.

In Other News
1
If you own a dog in Ohio, it must be licensed by Jan. 31
2
Tipp City Council to consider new regulations for blasting, use of...
3
Fairborn SportsPleX shooting investigation ongoing; No injuries...
4
Ohio sees deadliest year for domestic violence homicides: Gun use...
5
Rep. Turner voices concerns on alleged ‘double-tap’ strike against drug...

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.