Man in custody after hourslong SWAT standoff in Kettering Saturday

Police said dispatch told officers a man was inside a house threatening to kill people.

“The male yelled to officers from an upstairs window that he was armed and would kill any officers who came inside,” police said.

A SWAT team was requested and the standoff lasted for nine hours, according to police.

The suspect was taken into custody and transported to Kettering Medical Center.

He faces charges of domestic violence, aggravated menacing, resisting arrest and obstructing official business, according to police.