Kettering man in fatal crash suffered medical emergency, officials say

A 62-year-old Kettering man involved in a fatal crash Saturday morning apparently died of a medical emergency, officials said.
Kettering officers were flagged down just before 8 a.m. to an unresponsive driver whose car, a 2017 Hyundai Sonata, was off the road and against a light pole on Woodman Drive just north of East Dorothy Lane.
The car’s engine was revving because the driver’s foot was on the accelerator, according to a Kettering Police Department crash report.
The doors were locked and police broke the passenger window to get into the car and put it into park. Officers performed CPR and used an automatic external defibrillator while waiting for the Kettering Fire Department to arrive. The man was taken to Kettering Health Main Campus, where he was pronounced deceased.
A Montgomery County Coroner’s investigator said the man, identified as Dennis C. Maloney, likely suffered a cardiac arrest, a report stated.
About the Author