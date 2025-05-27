Man in life-threatening condition, possibly connected to Harrison Twp. shooting

He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Police said that they determined the shooting happened in Harrison Twp., and is now being investigated by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

At around the same time Monday, the sheriff’s office said that they received a report of a shooting at the Meadows of Catalpa apartments.

Deputies originally went to the 4200 block of Camargo Drive and found that two apartments there had been hit by gunfire. They determined that the shots came from Indian Runn Drive nearby, and found a shooting scene with 50 or more shell casings.

In addition, six parked, unoccupied vehicles were also shot.

The sheriff’s office said that the shooting victim in Dayton was found shortly after, but the department is unsure if the two incidents are connected.

They added that detectives are working with Dayton police to investigate.