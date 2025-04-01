Man in life-threatening conditioning following shooting, crash in Dayton

A man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting and crash in Dayton early Tuesday.
Around 1:15 a.m., Dayton officers responded to a report of a person shot at East Fourth and South Main streets.
When they arrived, they found a 46-year-old man in a crashed vehicle, said Dayton police Lt. Eric Sheldon.
It’s not clear what led up to the shooting.
Dayton Police Department Violent Offender Unit detectives are investigating.
In Other News
1
Woman’s death being investigated as homicide after body found in Dayton...
2
Omega CDC buys former Colonel White high school property in Dayton
3
‘The building is art:’ Downtown Dayton’s Deneau Tower has offices...
4
Ousted village manager again sues New Lebanon, several village...
5
No charges filed against Dayton officers in death of 16-year-old Brian...
About the Author