Man indicted for 2014 shooting death of children’s mother in Dayton

Ricardo Santiago Jr. was issued a summons to appear March 11 for his arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of murder and two counts of felonious assault. Each charge caries a three-year firearm specification.

Police were called during the early morning hours of Nov. 5, 2014, to a duplex in the 400 block of Neal Avenue after a teenager in the home called 911 for help, saying Santiago shot her mother and then himself, according to reports.