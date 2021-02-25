Man indicted for 2014 shooting death of children’s mother in Dayton

A 37-year-old Dayton man was indicted Thursday in the November 2014 shooting death of his wife and mother of his four children.
Ricardo Santiago Jr. was issued a summons to appear March 11 for his arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of murder and two counts of felonious assault. Each charge caries a three-year firearm specification.
Police were called during the early morning hours of Nov. 5, 2014, to a duplex in the 400 block of Neal Avenue after a teenager in the home called 911 for help, saying Santiago shot her mother and then himself, according to reports.
Inside the home, police found 31-year-old Ashia R. McFadden had been shot in the face. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
“After shooting her in her face, he turned the gun around and shot himself in the head, but he survived,” Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. wrote on his social media.
The children were in the care of relatives following the shooting.
It is not clear why there was a more than six-year delay in filing charges in the case.