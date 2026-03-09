Man indicted in double shooting at Dayton apartment

Worthy is accused of shooting a man and woman at a Summit Square Drive apartment on Feb. 24.

The man had life-threatening injuries, and the woman had non-life-threatening injuries from the shooting, according to Dayton Municipal Court documents.

Around 9 p.m. on Feb. 24, Worthy reportedly entered an apartment unannounced and asked a woman about food that was left there.

Shortly after another man entered the apartment, and him and Worthy began arguing, according to municipal court records.

The argument led to a physical fight, and the man allegedly pushed Worthy outside.

Worthy fired a handgun at the apartment, hitting the man multiple times and striking the woman once in the leg, an affidavit stated.

Worthy reportedly fled on foot before leaving the area in a vehicle.

Police found several 9mm casings outside and a large amount of blood inside the apartment. They also found a handgun in the apartment that appeared to have had a malfunction, indicating it had been fired, according to municipal court records.

Detectives contacted Worthy’s family about his whereabouts on Feb. 25, and he went to the Dayton Public Safety building the next day for an interview.

He told police he threw the gun in a body of water near Gettysburg Avenue, according to an affidavit.

Worthy was booked into the Montgomery County Jail. He remained in custody as of Monday. His arraignment is scheduled for Thursday.