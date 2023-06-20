BreakingNews
8-year-old boy killed in Dayton shooting ID’d
Man killed in early June vehicle fire in Dayton ID’D

A 28-year-old man who died in a vehicle fire in Dayton earlier this month has been identified

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the man as Christopher Lawson.

Dayton crews were dispatched around 4:18 a.m. Wednesday on a possible vehicle fire in the 500 block of Baltimore Street in Old North Dayton, according to a release from the Dayton Fire Department.

Firefighters found signs of fire and smoke and forced their way into the vehicle to extinguish the flames and search the interior.

Lawson was found inside with fatal injuries.

His cause and manner of death have not been determined.

This case is under investigation by the Dayton Fire Department.

