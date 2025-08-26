Man killed in motorcycle-SUV crash in Huber Heights ID’d

A 55-year-old motorcyclist who was killed in a crash with an SUV in Huber Heights on Aug. 18 has been identified.
Jason Menda died from his injuries at Miami Valley Hospital, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office
Crews initially responded to reports of an injury crash between a silver SUV and a silver motorcycle around 5:27 p.m. at the intersection of Chambersburg Road at the exit ramp from Ohio 4, according to the Huber Heights Police Division.
The occupants in the silver SUV were also transported to the hospital for evaluation for possible injuries.
The crash is under investigation by the Huber Heights Police Department.
