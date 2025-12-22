Man pleads guilty in deadly shooting of Greenville woman

A man pleaded guilty in the death of a Greenville mother of three last year.
What was he convicted of?
• Guilty plea: Zachery S. Gilbert pleaded guilty to one count of involuntary manslaughter on Friday in Darke County Common Pleas Court.
• Dismissed: One count tampering with evidence was dismissed.
What was he accused of?
• Deadly shooting: Around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 26, 2024, Greenville police responded to a shooting in the 700 block of Martin Street.
Officers found 34-year-old Brianne Nicole Otley shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
Gilbert was arrested several blocks away, around 10:30 p.m.
Otley was a 2009 graduate from Northmont High School. She is survived by her three children, according to her obituary.
What happens next?
• Sentencing: Gilbert’s sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 26.
