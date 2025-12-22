Breaking: ‘I’ve been very busy in Ohio’: Dave Chappelle jabs Yellow Springs in new Netflix special

Man pleads guilty in deadly shooting of Greenville woman

A man pleaded guilty in the death of a Greenville mother of three last year.

What was he convicted of?

• Guilty plea: Zachery S. Gilbert pleaded guilty to one count of involuntary manslaughter on Friday in Darke County Common Pleas Court.

• Dismissed: One count tampering with evidence was dismissed.

What was he accused of?

• Deadly shooting: Around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 26, 2024, Greenville police responded to a shooting in the 700 block of Martin Street.

Officers found 34-year-old Brianne Nicole Otley shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Gilbert was arrested several blocks away, around 10:30 p.m.

Otley was a 2009 graduate from Northmont High School. She is survived by her three children, according to her obituary.

What happens next?

• Sentencing: Gilbert’s sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 26.

