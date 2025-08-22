Man pleads guilty in OVI crash that killed pedestrian, injured another outside Miami Valley North

• Daryl Dillard, 61, was charged for allegedly hitting two pedestrians on July 22, 2024, outside the hospital.

• William E. Rodenberg, 77, was pronounced dead at the hospital. A 74-year-old man had serious, life-threatening injuries, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

What did he plead to?

• Dillard pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, vandalism and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drug abuse in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

• The OVI conviction is a first-degree misdemeanor.

• One count of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of failure to stop after an accident and five counts of OVI were dismissed.

What is he accused of?

• Dillard was attempting to back into a parking space with a 2007 Cadillac DTS when he accelerated, causing the car to hop the curb, according to a crash report.

• The car hit a guard shack at the hospital’s entrance and then hit two men who were walking. The car dragged the men briefly, according to the sheriff’s office.

• Dillard continued driving, striking a parked 2017 Kia Forte. The impact pushed the Kia into a parked 2024 Ford E-450 van.

• Dillard then drove through mulch and landscaping and back into the parking lot before hitting a 2013 Toyota Avalon, according to the crash report.

• He allegedly tried to drive away, but couldn’t because the Cadillac was disabled.

• Dillard and both pedestrians were taken to Miami Valley Hospital North.

• No one in the Kia or Ford was injured. The Toyota was unoccupied.

• Dillard tested positive for tested positive for marijuana, benzoylecgonine, cocaethylene, cocaine and ethanol, according to a Vandalia Municipal Court affidavit. A tall can of Bud Ice beer was reportedly inside the car.

What’s next?

• Dillard is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 9.

• He could be sentenced to a maximum of 16.5 years for the aggravated vehicular homicide conviction, according to court documents.