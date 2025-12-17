Man pleads guilty in shooting that critically injured woman in Harrison Twp.

• Guilty plea: Caleb Cox, 29, pleaded guilty to one count each of aggravated assault and having weapons while under disability, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

• Dismissed: Two counts of felonious assault and one count of tampering with evidence were dismissed.

What was he accused of?

• Shooting: Cox reportedly shot a woman and seriously injured her during an argument at his home on June 18.

When Cox pulled out the gun, the woman curled into the fetal position while on a bed, according to Vandalia Municipal Court records.

“Cox shot the victim in the outer thigh, causing the bullet to travel up her abdomen due to her laying in the fetal position in (front) of Cox,” an affidavit read. “Cox then told the victim he would shoot himself.”

• 911 call: The woman allegedly offered to call 911 and say she accidentally shot herself because she was afraid he would shoot her again.

• Witness reports: Witnesses told investigators Cox carried the woman from the home and put her on the front porch before going back inside, according to municipal court documents.

He reportedly jumped from a side window and doused his head and upper body with gasoline.

Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies arrived on scene and took Cox into custody. The woman was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators found a pistol believed to be used in the shooting in an adjacent lot, according to municipal court records.

What happens next?

• Sentencing: Cox is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 12.