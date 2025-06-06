Breaking: Centerville softball adds to school’s tradition with first state berth

Man pleads guilty in SWAT standoff at Butler Twp. hotel

Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. JIM NOELKER/STAFF FILE

48 minutes ago
A Wooster man who reportedly barricaded himself in a Butler Twp. hotel room, leading to an hours-long standoff, has pleaded guilty.

John Prince, 63, pleaded guilty to one count each of inducing panic and obstructing official business in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court earlier this week.

A second inducing panic and aggravated menacing charge were dismissed.

Prince is scheduled to be sentenced on July 2. He is facing up to a year in prison, according to court records.

John Allen Prince. Photo courtesy of Montgomery County Jail

On Dec. 9, Butler Twp. police responded to the Red Roof Inn at 7370 Miller Lane around 10 a.m.

Staff called for officers to trespass a man making threats with a knife, according to police.

When police attempted to contact the man, later identified as Prince, he reportedly refused to open the door and threatened to shoot officers.

After 45 minutes of trying to get Prince to surrender, police called the Montgomery County Regional SWAT and Hostage Negotiation Team to respond.

Crews negotiated with Prince over multiple phones calls for several Crews negotiated with Prince over multiple phone calls for several hours. Eventually SWAT members put tear gas through the hotel room’s front windows, according to police.

Crews also fired pepper balls into the room before they breached and the door and shot Prince with “less-lethal munitions,” according to Vandalia Municipal Court records.

Police took Prince into custody and transported him to Miami Valley Hospital to have him evaluated for gas exposure.

