Man pleads guilty in SWAT standoff at Butler Twp. hotel

A second inducing panic and aggravated menacing charge were dismissed.

Prince is scheduled to be sentenced on July 2. He is facing up to a year in prison, according to court records.

On Dec. 9, Butler Twp. police responded to the Red Roof Inn at 7370 Miller Lane around 10 a.m.

Staff called for officers to trespass a man making threats with a knife, according to police.

When police attempted to contact the man, later identified as Prince, he reportedly refused to open the door and threatened to shoot officers.

After 45 minutes of trying to get Prince to surrender, police called the Montgomery County Regional SWAT and Hostage Negotiation Team to respond.

Crews negotiated with Prince over multiple phone calls for several hours. Eventually SWAT members put tear gas through the hotel room's front windows, according to police.

Crews also fired pepper balls into the room before they breached and the door and shot Prince with “less-lethal munitions,” according to Vandalia Municipal Court records.

Police took Prince into custody and transported him to Miami Valley Hospital to have him evaluated for gas exposure.