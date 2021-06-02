Man pleads guilty to 4 counts of rape in WSU sexual assault case

Turner will be required to serve a mandatory 14 years in prison. Once he is released, he will be on five years of supervision.

He also was designated a Tier III sex offender, meaning that he will be required to register his address every 90 days with his local sheriff’s office for the rest of his life.

“It took a great deal of courage for these victims to come forward, and Turner would not be going to prison were it not for that courage,” Hayes stated.