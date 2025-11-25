Man pleads guilty to shooting that seriously injured 1 at Dayton bar

• Guilty plea: Jacob Brady, 28, pleaded guilty to one count each of felonious assault and tampering with evidence in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on Monday.

• Dismissed: An illegal possession of a firearm in a liquor permit premises and felonious charge were dismissed.

What was he accused of?

• Bar shooting: Brady was accused of shooting another man at Pat’s Bar at 2725 Linden Ave. early on June 22.

A bartender showed investigators a video of a man, later identified as Brady, firing two rounds toward another man, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

Dayton police reported the man was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle and had critical injuries.

• Argument over woman: Investigators spoke to multiple witnesses about the shooting.

“It appeared that Jacob Brady shot (the man) due to a female that had dated (the man) and did not want to be romantically involved with Mr. Brady,” and affidavit read.

• Threats: Brady told detectives he shot the man due to threats the man made against him, according to municipal court records.

A detective noted no other witnesses heard the threats.

• Jail calls: Brady was also investigated for jail calls where he reportedly laughed about the shooting.

He said, “I’m going to put that on a t-shirt, BLAM, that boy down,” according to an affidavit.

What happens next?

• Sentencing: Brady’s sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 8.