Man sentenced to at least 5 years in Dayton road rage shooting

A 20-year-old man who was convicted in a Dayton road rage shooting will spend at least five years in prison.
Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Richard K. Skelton sentenced Jayden L. Matthews to five to seven-and-a-half years on Tuesday, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
Last month, Matthews pleaded no contest to one count each of felonious assault and discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises. The court accepted the pleas and convicted him of both charges.
A second felonious assault charge was dismissed.
On Jan. 21, a woman and her boyfriend were driving on Woodley Road in Dayton when they reportedly got into a road rage situation with a driver in a white car.
“The driver of the white sedan ultimately fired rounds at (the woman and man), striking (the woman) in the head,” a Dayton Municipal Court affidavit read.
The next day police stopped Matthews while he was driving a white Ford Fusion at the intersection of Woodley Road and Springfield Street.
Matthews had a PSA Dagger 9mm, which matched the weaponed used in the shooting, according to court records.
The woman also had video that reportedly showed a white Ford Fusion with rear-end damaging following her.
A detective called Matthews to the safety building for paperwork, and he arrived in a white Ford Fusion that matched the one in the road rage incident, according to court documents.
