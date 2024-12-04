Man sentenced to at least 5 years in Dayton road rage shooting

Last month, Matthews pleaded no contest to one count each of felonious assault and discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises. The court accepted the pleas and convicted him of both charges.

A second felonious assault charge was dismissed.

On Jan. 21, a woman and her boyfriend were driving on Woodley Road in Dayton when they reportedly got into a road rage situation with a driver in a white car.

“The driver of the white sedan ultimately fired rounds at (the woman and man), striking (the woman) in the head,” a Dayton Municipal Court affidavit read.

The next day police stopped Matthews while he was driving a white Ford Fusion at the intersection of Woodley Road and Springfield Street.

Matthews had a PSA Dagger 9mm, which matched the weaponed used in the shooting, according to court records.

The woman also had video that reportedly showed a white Ford Fusion with rear-end damaging following her.

A detective called Matthews to the safety building for paperwork, and he arrived in a white Ford Fusion that matched the one in the road rage incident, according to court documents.