Man sentenced to at least 21 years in deadly Dayton shooting

Credit: Jim Noelker

Local News
By
16 minutes ago
X

A 19-year-old man will spend at least two decades in prison for an argument that ended in a deadly shooting in Dayton last year.

Ja’Shawn Lee Jones was sentenced to 21 years to life in the death of 31-year-old Gregory Dillon, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Earlier this month a jury found Jones guilty of two counts each of murder and felonious assault. During a bench trial, a judge found him guilty of two counts of having weapons while under disability.

A reckless homicide charge was dismissed, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

ExploreRELATED: Murder charges filed after argument leads to shooting in Dayton; Victim ID’d
Ja'Shawn Lee Jones. Photo courtesy Miami Valley Jails.

icon to expand image

On Aug. 10, 2023, Dayton police responded to the first block of South Monmouth Street after multiple people reported a man had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found a man — later identified as Dillon — shot in the head.

Dillon got into an argument with the owner of a dog that had chased him previously, according to Dayton Municipal Court records. During the argument, Jones reportedly came out of a home with two handguns.

“A physical altercation occurred between Dillon and Jones, which resulted in Jones firing one of the handguns several times and striking Dillon,” an affidavit read.

Dillon was pronounced dead at the scene.

In Other News
1
Death of 77-year-old man found unresponsive in Kettering under...
2
New Christmas pop-up bar to open Friday north of Dayton
3
Deadly Beavercreek Twp. fire an ‘open and ongoing investigation’
4
Harrison Twp. firm announces 2nd round of layoffs in four months
5
Threatening video on Kettering Fairmont student’s cellphone sparks...

About the Author