Man sentenced to at least 21 years in deadly Dayton shooting

Earlier this month a jury found Jones guilty of two counts each of murder and felonious assault. During a bench trial, a judge found him guilty of two counts of having weapons while under disability.

A reckless homicide charge was dismissed, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

On Aug. 10, 2023, Dayton police responded to the first block of South Monmouth Street after multiple people reported a man had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found a man — later identified as Dillon — shot in the head.

Dillon got into an argument with the owner of a dog that had chased him previously, according to Dayton Municipal Court records. During the argument, Jones reportedly came out of a home with two handguns.

“A physical altercation occurred between Dillon and Jones, which resulted in Jones firing one of the handguns several times and striking Dillon,” an affidavit read.

Dillon was pronounced dead at the scene.