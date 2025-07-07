Man sentenced to at least 3 years for reportedly assaulting Miami Twp. officers, injuring firefighter

In June, Jones pleaded guilty to two counts of felonious assault, one count of obstructing official business and a misdemeanor count of domestic violence.

Four counts of assault on a police officer and one count each of abduction and strangulation were dismissed, according to court documents. Misdemeanor assault and resisting arrest charges were also dismissed.

In April, Miami Twp. police responded to a domestic violence report at Autumn Woods Apartments.

When officers attempted to arrest Jones for domestic violence he began to assault police, injuring two officers, Miami Twp. police said.

Officers used a Taser and handcuffed Jones. He reportedly continued to resist and also injured a firefighter.

Jones was eventually taken into custody and booked into the Montgomery County Jail.