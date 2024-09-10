Man sentenced to at least 5 years in Harrison Twp. robbery, home invasion

In August Maddox pleaded guilty to one count each of aggravated burglary, abduction, grand theft and theft charges. An aggravated burglary, abduction and grand theft charge were dismissed.

Early on May 31, Maddox and a second suspect reportedly entered a Daleview Avenue mobile home and pointed a handgun at a resident. The pair forced the resident into a bedroom at gunpoint and took his cellphone, money and two handguns before fleeing in a vehicle, according to Vandalia Municipal Court records and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives later located the suspect vehicle and did surveillance on it. While in Kettering, they saw Maddox leave a residence and get inside the suspect vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

Maddox was arrested without incident.

Investigators reportedly found two firearms, including one stolen during the Daleview Avenue robbery, while searching the vehicle and Maddox’s residence.

