Man sentenced to home detention in deadly, accidental shooting in Harrison Twp.

• Sentencing: Joey Williams, 57, was sentenced to 180 days in jail, with 150 days suspended, according to Vandalia Municipal Court.

He was given the option to serve 30 days in jail or 180 days on the electronic home detention program. Williams chose the home detention program, according to a court representative.

• Probation: Williams will also be on probation for five years. He’s required to forfeit any weapons while on probation.

What was he convicted of?

• Guilty plea: Williams was sentenced after he pleaded guilty to one count of negligent homicide, a first-degree misdemeanor, on Tuesday.

What was he accused of?

• Accidental shooting: Shortly after midnight on May 22, Williams was reportedly cleaning guns with Louis Christman, 48, at a house in the 2200 block of Martin Avenue, when a gun fired.

When Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies arrived, they found Christman with a gunshot wound in his chest and Williams shot in the hand, according to sheriff’s office records. An investigation determined the men were shot by the same bullet.

Christman died at Miami Valley Hospital.

Christman’s family and friends said he was good friends with Williams and they didn’t have any problems with each other, according to the sheriff’s office.

• Cleaning guns: Williams told investigators he was sitting at a table with Christman cleaning guns together when the shooting happened.

“Williams stated he had not seen a round in the chamber, but when he pulled the trigger (a necessary step in disassembling a Glock firearm) the firearm discharged,” according to a report from the sheriff’s office.

Williams said they hadn’t been drinking or taking illicit substances.

The circumstances section on the sheriff’s office report listed the incident as a gun-cleaning accident.