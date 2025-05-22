Sheriff’s office: Gun fires during cleaning, killing 1, injuring another in Harrison Twp.

A 48-year-old man is dead and another is injured after a gun reportedly went off while it was being cleaned in Harrison Twp. early Thursday.
A preliminary investigation suggests one of the men were cleaning the gun when it discharged once, hitting both men with a single bullet, according to the Montgomery County sheriff’s office.
The shooting was reported around 12:06 a.m. in the 2200 block of Martin Avenue.
When deputies arrived, they found both men with gunshot wounds. Deputies immediately began life-saving measures and medics transported the men to the hospital.
Louis Christman, 48, died shortly after at Miami Valley Hospital, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. The second man is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Sheriff’s office detectives and the forensic services team helped process the scene and initiate the investigation.
The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate the shooting.
