Sheriff’s office: Gun fires during cleaning, killing 1, injuring another in Harrison Twp.

The shooting was reported around 12:06 a.m. in the 2200 block of Martin Avenue.

When deputies arrived, they found both men with gunshot wounds. Deputies immediately began life-saving measures and medics transported the men to the hospital.

Louis Christman, 48, died shortly after at Miami Valley Hospital, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. The second man is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Sheriff’s office detectives and the forensic services team helped process the scene and initiate the investigation.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate the shooting.