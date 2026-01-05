Man sentenced to more than 3 years in prison for Dayton chop-shop, multi-state car theft ring

• Sentencing: Judge Walter H. Rice sentenced Andrew J. Placke Jr. to three years and four months in prison, according to U.S. District Court Southern District of Ohio records.

• Probation: Placke will be on probation for three years once he’s released.

What was he convicted of?

• Guilty plea: Placke pleaded guilty to conspiracy: to transport stolen vehicles, possess stolen cars, to traffic in stolen vehicles and stolen vehicle parts, to operate a chop shop in May.

Who was involved?

• Chop shop operation: Seven people, including Placke, were accused of participating in a multi-state car theft ring in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Alabama.

Other defendants include Kahrese Tracey Scott Lee, Courage Wolugboms, Jarmarkiss Weaver, Quintin Clemons, Dearion Clay and Stephen Wilhite.

What are they accused of?

• Car theft ring: The group stole dozens of vehicles and processed them in a Dayton chop shop, according to the U.S. District Attorney’s Office.

In just May 2024, the Dayton chop shop reportedly housed more than half a million dollars worth of stolen cars and car parts.

Around August 2024, the group reportedly set up another chop shop in Cullman, Alabama.

The group would strip the stolen vehicles for parts, which would be used on other vehicles, according to an indictment. In some cases, the vehicles would be altered for resale.

• Transporting vehicles: Placke was accused of helping transport a Dodge Viper, a Dodge Challenger and Dodge Charger from North Vernon, Indiana to the Alabama chop shop.

The three vehicles had a combined value of more than $200,000, according to an indictment.

A sentencing memo noted Placke did not steal vehicles, but his role helped cover up the thefts.

“By agreeing to transport stolen vehicles on his car hauler, Mr. Placke diminished the risk that law enforcement would detect any given car as it moved to one of the group’s chop shops or to a potential buyer,” the memo read.

Where do the remaining cases stand?

• Plea hearings: Clemons has a plea hearing scheduled for Jan. 20 and Wilhite has a plea hearing on Jan. 29.

• Guilty pleas: Wolugboms, Weaver and Clay previously pleaded guilty in federal court and are waiting to be sentenced.

• Sentencing: Lee was sentenced to seven years in prison.