Man sentenced to more than 30 years for shooting at Fairborn detectives in unmarked vehicle

• Breyon X. Bryant, 32, was sentenced to 33 to 37 years, according to the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office.

What was he convicted of?

• A jury found Bryant guilty of three counts of felonious assault in April.

Credit: Greene County Jail

What was he accused of?

• On Jan. 24, 2024, Columbus police contacted the Fairborn Police Department about Bryant being charged with murder and having a warrant issued for his arrest, according to the prosecutor’s office.

• Columbus police reportedly asked for Fairborn’s help arresting Bryant, who lived in an apartment on West Funderburg Road.

• Detectives created a plan to minimize risk and placed the apartment under surveillance. Three Fairborn detectives in an unmarked vehicle were monitoring the apartment, the prosecutor’s office said.

• When Bryant left his apartment and walked to his car, detectives drove to the parking lot as he was getting into his vehicle.

• Bryant opened fire on the detectives before the detectives could identify themselves as police, according to the prosecutor’s office.

• He then ran toward another part of the apartment complex and hit between two cars in an adjacent lot before surrendering.

• No injuries were reported.

What happens next?

• Bryant is scheduled to go to trial for an unrelated charge in Greene County on Oct. 13, according to the prosecutor’s office.

• Once that case concludes, he will be extradited to Franklin County for the murder case.