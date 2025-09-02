Man sentenced to more than 30 years for shooting at Fairborn detectives in unmarked vehicle

A Fairborn man found guilty of shooting at detectives in an unmarked vehicle was sentenced to more than 30 years in prison.
What was he sentenced to?
• Breyon X. Bryant, 32, was sentenced to 33 to 37 years, according to the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office.
What was he convicted of?
• A jury found Bryant guilty of three counts of felonious assault in April.
Credit: Greene County Jail
What was he accused of?
• On Jan. 24, 2024, Columbus police contacted the Fairborn Police Department about Bryant being charged with murder and having a warrant issued for his arrest, according to the prosecutor’s office.
• Columbus police reportedly asked for Fairborn’s help arresting Bryant, who lived in an apartment on West Funderburg Road.
• Detectives created a plan to minimize risk and placed the apartment under surveillance. Three Fairborn detectives in an unmarked vehicle were monitoring the apartment, the prosecutor’s office said.
• When Bryant left his apartment and walked to his car, detectives drove to the parking lot as he was getting into his vehicle.
• Bryant opened fire on the detectives before the detectives could identify themselves as police, according to the prosecutor’s office.
• He then ran toward another part of the apartment complex and hit between two cars in an adjacent lot before surrendering.
• No injuries were reported.
What happens next?
• Bryant is scheduled to go to trial for an unrelated charge in Greene County on Oct. 13, according to the prosecutor’s office.
• Once that case concludes, he will be extradited to Franklin County for the murder case.
