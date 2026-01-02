Man sentenced to prison for hitting 4 vehicles and killing dog while racing in Kettering

• Prison time: Judge Angelina N. Jackson sentenced Luis Valentine, 24, to two years in prison, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

• Probation: He’ll also be on probation for up to three years after he’s released from prison.

Valentine’s license was suspended for three years, and he was ordered to pay $1,494.62 in restitution.

What was he convicted of?

• No contest plea: In December, Valentine pleaded no contest to one count of vehicular assault.

A no contest plea does not admit guilt, but accepts the facts alleged in the indictment.

The court accepted the plea and found Valentine guilty.

• Dismissed: One count of street racing, a first-degree misdemeanor, was dismissed.

What was he accused of?

• Street racing: On April 22, Valentine and his co-defendant, Emmanuel Bello Jose Flores, were reportedly racing on Wilmington Pike when Valentine hit a 2025 Tesla Y head-on near Eureka Drive.

The Tesla was trying to turn left onto Farrington Drive at the time of the crash, according to a Kettering police crash report.

Valentine hit a 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee stopped at Farrington Drive and Wilmington Pike. He continued into a parking lot and struck a parked 2009 Honda Odyssey and then a parked 2016 Honda CRV.

The Honda Odyssey and Honda CRV were unoccupied.

• Injuries: A dog was in the Tesla and died due to the crash, according to the crash report.

Medics treated the driver of the Tesla, as well as three passengers — a 10-year-old, 9-year-old and another 9-year-old — for minor injuries at the scene.

Valentine and the driver of the Jeep were also evaluated by medics at the scene. No one was taken to the hospital.

• Fleeing the scene: Flores fled the scene in a 2015 Infiniti but returned on foot after parking out of sight, according to the crash report.

What happens next?

• Co-defendant’s case: Flores is facing two counts of vehicular assault and one count each of street racing and failure to stop after an accident, according to court records.

He has a scheduling conference scheduled for Tuesday.