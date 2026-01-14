Man sentenced to prison for shooting that seriously injured woman in Harrison Twp.

• Sentencing: Judge Michele H. Henne sentenced Caleb Cox to two years at the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections Center, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

• Probation: If the parole board determines it’s necessary, Cox could be on probation for up to two years once he is released.

What was he convicted of?

• Guilty plea: Cox pleaded guilty to having weapons while under disability and aggravated assault in December.

• Dismissed: Two counts of felonious assault and one count of tampering with evidence were dismissed.

What was he accused of?

• Shooting: On June 18, Cox reportedly pulled out a gun during a domestic dispute with a woman at his home in Harrison Twp.

The woman curled into a fetal position because she was afraid he was going to shoot her, according to Vandalia Municipal Court documents.

“Cox shot the victim in the outer thigh, causing the bullet to travel up her abdomen due to her laying in the fetal position in (front) of Cox,” an affidavit read. “Cox then told the victim he would shoot himself.”

She called 911 and reported she shot herself because she was allegedly scared he should shoot her again before harming himself.

• Witness reports: Witnesses told investigators Cox carried the woman to the front porch and went back inside, according to municipal court records.

Cox allegedly leapt from a side window and poured gasoline on his head and upper body.

Deputies arrived on scene and took Cox into custody. The woman was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators found pistol believed to be used in the shooting in an adjacent lot, according to municipal court documents.