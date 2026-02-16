Man sentenced to probation for false bomb threat in Huber Heights

If he fails to follow the terms of his probation, Phillips faces six months to a year in prison.

Phillips pleaded guilty to one count of inducing panic in January. A making false alarms charge was dismissed.

On Nov. 26, the Huber Heights Communications Center received a threat that a person was wearing a bomb via a text, according to Huber Heights police.

Officers responded to the 6700 block of Barbara Block around 11:09 a.m.

“Due to the serious nature of the threats detectives obtained a search warrant for the residence, and the (Regional Emergency Response Team) and the Dayton Bomb Squad were requested to assist officers on scene, as neighboring units were evacuated,” read a statement from the police department.

Officers took the man into custody and then the bomb squad’s robot did a sweep of the property.

Crews did not find any evidence of a bomb, according to police.