Man sentenced to probation for false bomb threat in Huber Heights

A man who pleaded guilty in connection to a false bomb threat reported in Huber Heights will not spend time in prison.
Judge Angelina N. Jackson sentenced Lane M. Phillips, 27, to community control sanctions for up to five years, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.
If he fails to follow the terms of his probation, Phillips faces six months to a year in prison.
Phillips pleaded guilty to one count of inducing panic in January. A making false alarms charge was dismissed.
On Nov. 26, the Huber Heights Communications Center received a threat that a person was wearing a bomb via a text, according to Huber Heights police.
Officers responded to the 6700 block of Barbara Block around 11:09 a.m.
“Due to the serious nature of the threats detectives obtained a search warrant for the residence, and the (Regional Emergency Response Team) and the Dayton Bomb Squad were requested to assist officers on scene, as neighboring units were evacuated,” read a statement from the police department.
Officers took the man into custody and then the bomb squad’s robot did a sweep of the property.
Crews did not find any evidence of a bomb, according to police.
