Man sentenced to probation for reportedly setting fire to Riverside home with mother inside

If he violates his probation, Anderson could serve nine months to three years in prison.

He also must register with the Ohio Arson Registry. Anderson is required to re-register annually for the rest of his life.

In February, Anderson pleaded guilty to pleaded guilty to aggravated arson (attempt) and having weapons while under disability, according to court documents.

The court dismissed one count of aggravated arson.

On March 10, Anderson pleaded guilty to a bill of information charging with him one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Anderson was accused of intentionally setting his Barrett Drive house on fire while his mother was inside on Nov. 28.

After the fire was put out, investigators found a gun inside the home, according to Montgomery County Municipal Court Eastern Division records.

Anderson is not allowed to have a gun due to a prior aggravated possession of drugs conviction in 2021, according to court documents.