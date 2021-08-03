dayton-daily-news logo
X

Man taken to hospital after possibly being hit by vehicle in Harrison Twp.

ajc.com
.

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Daniel Susco

Police are investigating after a man was found lying on the sidewalk early this morning in Harrison Township, apparently after being hit by a vehicle.

At 12:47 a.m., deputies responded to the area of North Main Street and Castlewood Avenue on a report of a person lying on the sidewalk, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office in a release.

ExploreCoroner: Woman found dead on Middletown street died of traumatic injuries

Deputies found a man lying on the sidewalk who appeared to have been hit by an unknown vehicle, the release said.

The man had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

This remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top