Man taken to hospital after shooting in Dayton Wednesday night

Local News
By Daniel Susco
40 minutes ago

A man is in the hospital after a shooting late Wednesday in Dayton.

Emergency crews were called to the 3000 block of East Third Street just before 11 p.m. Wednesday, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.

The man was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, records said.

Dispatchers said that a vehicle reportedly fled the scene, but did could not provide a description.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

