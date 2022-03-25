dayton-daily-news logo
Man treated for smoke inhalation after being rescued from Fairborn fire

Local News
By Kristen Spicker
37 minutes ago

A man was taken to the hospital after firefighters rescued him from a basement during a Fairborn house fire late Wednesday night.

Around 11:22 p.m. Wednesday, crews responded to a fire in the 1100 block of Brehm Boulevard.

Four residents were home at the time for the fire, according to the Fairborn Fire Department.

“One resident was in the basement at the time of the fire,” said Assistant Fire Chief Brad Eckert. “This male resident was rescued by crews and transported to Miami Valley Hospital for smoke inhalation.”

An investigation into the fire’s cause is ongoing, but the initial findings show the fire started in the basement.

Fire departments from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Huber Heights, Xenia, Riverside and Beavercreek assisted at the scene.

