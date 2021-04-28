X

Man wanted for striking, cutting 3 women with broken alcohol bottle

By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer

A warrant was issued Tuesday for the arrest of a Dayton man accused of striking three women with a broken glass bottle of alcohol.

The warrant followed the indictment of Freddie Reese, 21, on Tuesday for six counts of felonious assault, according to a Montgomery County grand jury report.

Reese is accused of striking the three women with the broken bottle on Jan. 6 while they were inside an Embassy Place residence in Harrison Twp., according to Greg Flannagan, spokesman for the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

The women suffered lacerations during the attack, he said.

“The victims were all treated at the hospital for their injuries,” Flannagan said.

Reese is scheduled to be arraigned May 11 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. However, if he is taken into custody he could have an earlier court appearance.

