Man wanted for striking, cutting 3 women with broken alcohol bottle

The warrant followed the indictment of Freddie Reese, 21, on Tuesday for six counts of felonious assault, according to a Montgomery County grand jury report.

Explore Dayton man accused of shooting at liquor store workers after card declined is indicted

Reese is accused of striking the three women with the broken bottle on Jan. 6 while they were inside an Embassy Place residence in Harrison Twp., according to Greg Flannagan, spokesman for the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.