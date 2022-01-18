Manufacturer’s regional closure to result in 107 job losses

The closure of the casting division at Ross Casting & Innovation LLC in Sidney will result in the loss of 107 jobs, the company told the state of Ohio recently.
Layoffs are expected to begin March 5, Sampath Ramesh, Ross casting president, said in a message to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.
The state said the message was received Jan. 12. It was recently posted on the department’s WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notice) notice web site.
“The company will ensure that employees will be paid all earned wages and agreed-upon benefits at the time of their termination,” Ramesh wrote in his letter to ODJFS.
The company is located at 402 Kuther Road in Sidney.
The company also announced layoffs in the spring of 2020.
Ross designs and makes cast aluminum cold-side turbocharger impellers for commercial diesel and passenger car applications.
