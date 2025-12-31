‘Many are justifiably afraid’ amid Ohio ICE raids, officials say

An analysis by the Ohio Immigrant Alliance last week reported more than 200 people were allegedly detained from Dec. 17-23 as a part of Operation Buckeye, a series of immigration enforcement raids that have primarily impacted the Columbus area.

The analysis found that 137 of these people were detained at Butler County Jail following their arrests. Additionally, 10 arrests of men who have criminal histories were included in an ICE press release about Operation Buckeye earlier this month. At least three of these were arrested before the operation began, according to the Ohio Immigrant Alliance.

Buffington said these raids are impacting people who have lawful immigration statuses: “They were doing it ‘the right way.’”

Some Dayton-area groups have also received reports of ICE’s recent presence in the Dayton area. More than 26,000 immigrants live in Montgomery County.

Immigration enforcement raids have ramped up nationwide under the Trump administration, with cities like Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Miami and Atlanta reporting raids this year.

Buffington said the coalition is “outraged” by “deceitful tactics” it has seen implemented by federal immigration agents. This includes ordering immigrants who use electronic monitoring under federal permission to come to an ICE office to have their ankle monitor replaced.

“And instead they were shackled and taken to Butler County Jail, sometimes leaving spouses and children crying in a parking lot,” Buffington said.

Such was the case of Armando Reyes Rodriguez, a man who was deported earlier this year after doing a routine check-in with ICE. His family had a pending asylum case at the time of his detainment.

ICE has not returned a request for comment about its Ohio operations.

Buffington said that if residents see ICE in their neighborhood or anywhere else in the community, they can write down observations. She said the Workers Defense Alliance also provides guidance on using video to document incidents.

The Ohio Immigrant Alliance (419-777-4357 and hotline@ohioimmigrant.org) and the Ohio National Lawyers Guild (614-654-6477) also have hotlines to report observed abuses, Buffington said.

The Miami Valley Immigration Coalition is a network of faith communities and other groups that advocates for immigrants in the region and offers other support to new arrivals.

“The vast majority of Americans want our current broken and inhumane system to be replaced with an immigration system that provides clear and fair pathways to legal status for our valued and needed community members,” Buffington said.