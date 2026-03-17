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MAP: Where to find the cheapest gas in the Miami Valley

A customer waits as she pumps gas into her sedan at QuikTrip on Edwin C. Moses Boulevard in Dayton on Monday, March 2. Gas prices are expected to increase after military operations began in Iran over the weekend. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Credit: Bryant Billing

Credit: Bryant Billing

A customer waits as she pumps gas into her sedan at QuikTrip on Edwin C. Moses Boulevard in Dayton on Monday, March 2. Gas prices are expected to increase after military operations began in Iran over the weekend. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF
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Gas prices in Ohio are up 23.1 cents from last week, with the average price of a gallon of gas now at $3.675.

The price jump looks ever higher when you consider that last month’s average cost was $2.705, an increase of nearly a dollar.

Here is some data from the gasoline price tracker GasBuddy.com that reveals where regular gas prices are the lowest in the region, followed by a map with locations at the bottom.

Dayton

1. OM Oil: 5435 N. Dixie Dr., Dayton, $3.07

2. Marathon: 201 E. Staunton Rd., Troy, $3.19

3. ARCO: 2805 Springboro West Rd., Moraine, $3.23

4. Sam’s Club: 3446 Pentagon Blvd., Beavercreek, $3.24

5. ARCO: 750 E. Xenia Dr., Fairborn, $3.25

6. Union Mini Mart: 110 S Main St., Union, $3.25

7. Marathon: 858 Union Rd., Englewood, $3.27

8. Costco: 5300 Cornerstone North Blvd., Centerville, $3.29

9. BP: 1016 W Main St., Tipp City, $3.29

10. Sam’s Club: 1111 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Washington Twp, $3.29

Springfield

1. Amoco: 2253 S. Limestone St., Springfield, $3.19

2. BP: 2300 S. Limestone St., Springfield, $3.19

3. VP Racing Fuels: 6875 Dayton Rd., Enon, $3.29

4. Sunoco: 1116 N. Bechtle Ave., Springfield, $3.31

5. Kroger: 965 N. Bechtle Ave., Springfield, $3.33

6. Marathon: 680 McAdams Dr., New Carlisle, $3.35

7. Marathon: 12040 W National Rd., New Carlisle, $3.39

8. Shell: 1533 W. North St., Springfield, $3.41

9. QuikTrip: 2 W. Leffel Ln., Springfield, $3.45

10. Fuel Mart: 404 N. Urbana St., South Vienna, $3.45

Butler County

1. Murphy USA: 3219 Birdy Drive (Princeton Road), Hamilton, $3.09

2. Wawa: 3501 Tylersville Rd., Fairfield, $3.09

3. Wawa: 7198 Cincinnati Dayton Rd., Liberty Township, $3.09

4. United Dairy Farmers: 3911 Tylersville Rd., Fairfield, $3.09

5. United Dairy Farmers: 7175 Hamilton Mason Rd., West Chester, $3.09

6. Fairfield Fuel Mart: 5085 Pleasant Ave., Fairfield, $3.14

7. Costco: 7135 Veterans Blvd., Liberty Township, $3.15

8. United Dairy Farmers: 9022 Princeton Glendale Rd., West Chester, $3.15

9. United Dairy Farmers: 950 W. State St., Trenton, $3.15

10. Dixie Deli: 6687 Dixie Hwy., Fairfield, $3.15

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