Mass casualty exercise with simulated gunfire to take place in Dayton Saturday

The exercise will include actors in heavy makeup posing as injured students, as well as simulated gunfire and explosions.

Dayton police and fire crews will be at Kiser with the DMMRS. Officers and actors portraying as patients will also be at the hospital campuses.

The community may see increased activity at Dayton Children’s during the exercise. Patient care will not be impacted by the drill.

“It’s become increasingly important to be prepared for the unexpected and the unimaginable,” said Mark Moore, chief security officer for Dayton Children’s Hospital. “It’s essential we practice real-world scenarios to test our processes, skills and collaboration with community agencies. That way we will always be ready to respond quickly and effectively for our community.”

The exercise will be in the morning and is expected to finish by the early afternoon.

The drill is designed to evaluate and help strengthen emergency response protocols to a mass casualty incident.

It will test the Hospital Incident Command System, as well as coordination with police, fire, public health and other hospital partners.