Mass food distribution to take place at UD Arena Thursday

The Foodbank Inc. is hosting the event.

People should enter at Entrance B on Edwin C. Moses Boulevard and drive around the left side of the UD Arena building.

“As costs rise and the need for food assistance remains steady, we remain committed to eliminating hunger and its root causes,” said Michelle L. Riley, CEO of The Foodbank. “We want our community to know that The Foodbank is here — we care, and we are ready to step in and fill the gap for anyone in need.”

Free produce will be available and CareSource employees will be passing out dental hygiene products. SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center provided pet food.

“We know how important pets are to families, especially during difficult times. That’s why SICSA is proud to be bringing more pet food to this event than ever before, to help meet the growing need in our community,” said Jessie Sullivan, director of adoption and alternative services at SICSA. “Together, we can ensure that no one has to choose between feeding themselves and feeding their pets.”

Due to potential rain, people should prepare for wet and muddy conditions. People should not arrive before 9 a.m. so staff and volunteers can set up safely.

The Foodbank asked clients to leave plenty of space in their trunk or back seats for food.