McKinley Street Bridge reconstruction project to start soon in Brookville

During this time traffic will detour to Western Avenue and Westbrook Rd. Residential driveways will continue to be open for residents and traffic will be open to residents getting to the apartments on McKinley St.

The bridge’s condition has deteriorated significantly in recent years per certified bridge inspections, and to keep the bridge open and safe, the city has elected to rehabilitate it, according to a report by the Ohio Public Works Commission, District 4.

The project is estimated to cost $394,351 with $199,000 coming from a OPWC grant.

Here is a brief description of the project to rehabilitate the approximately 47-year-old bridge from the city’s application to the Ohio Public Works Commission:

• The bridge (which runs perpendicular to the stream) and the adjacent roadway on each end aren’t aligned very well.

• On the northeast side (Wolf Creek St.) — there is a high point about 30 feet northeast of the bridge that drains back to the bridge. The roadway will be reconstructed from the northeast edge of the bridge past this highpoint to allow the surface water to drain away from the bridge.

• On the southwest side (Hill St.) — there is a low point between the bridge and the set of street catch basins. The roadway will be reconstructed from the southwest edge of the bridge to the catch basins to remove this low point and drain all the surface water to the catch basins.

• Both existing concrete abutments are in good condition and will not be rehabbed.

• All the existing box beams are in poor condition and will be replaced.

• The existing abutment wingwall sections will be sawcut down to the beam seat and two more B27x48 box beams will be installed. This will allow the bridge and the roadway to be better aligned on the southside and remove the existing unique drainage gap between the roadway box beam and the sidewalk box beam that the bridge currently has.

• A portion of the existing curb and sidewalk will be replaced to allow each to slope down and tie in to the proposed asphalt wearing course of the bridge.