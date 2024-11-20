McRib sauce available in jugs as sandwich returns to local McDonald’s restaurants

The McRib is coming back to McDonald’s restaurants in the Dayton region on Dec. 3 with a new twist.
Before the iconic sandwich returns for a limited time, fans will have the chance to order half-gallon jugs of its signature, tangy McRib sauce. The sauce will be available online starting at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25 while supplies last.
The McRib originally made its debut in the United States in 1981 as a limited-time item in the Kansas City area.
“It quickly became a fan-favorite thanks to the unmistakable flavor of the seasoned boneless pork patty slathered in BBQ sauce and topped with slivered onions and tart dill pickles, all on a homestyle bun,” a press release from McDonald’s stated.
McDonald’s described the sandwich as a “seasonal sensation” that consistently results in long lines and “enthusiastic outpourings” on social media.
For more information, visit mcdonalds.com or the chain’s Facebook page (@McDonalds). The McRib sauce can be ordered at wholelottamcribsauce.com.
