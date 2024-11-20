McRib sauce available in jugs as sandwich returns to local McDonald’s restaurants

The McRib originally made its debut in the United States in 1981 as a limited-time item in the Kansas City area.

“It quickly became a fan-favorite thanks to the unmistakable flavor of the seasoned boneless pork patty slathered in BBQ sauce and topped with slivered onions and tart dill pickles, all on a homestyle bun,” a press release from McDonald’s stated.

McDonald’s described the sandwich as a “seasonal sensation” that consistently results in long lines and “enthusiastic outpourings” on social media.

For more information, visit mcdonalds.com or the chain’s Facebook page (@McDonalds). The McRib sauce can be ordered at wholelottamcribsauce.com.