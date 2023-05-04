Medic called to Dayton house fire

A medic was requested to a house fire in Dayton Wednesday evening.
According to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center, the fire was reported at 9:24 p.m. at a house in the 700 block of Oxford Avenue.
Dispatch records showed that a medic responded to the scene and then went to Miami Valley Hospital, but it is unclear how many were injured and the severity of their injuries.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
In Other News
1
Area contractor to give away free roof to Dayton-area resident in need
2
Drivers taken to hospital after crash in Xenia Twp.
3
Composting, sustainability exhibit opens at Boonshoft museum, funded by...
4
Moraine to update comprehensive plan
5
Huber Heights, Vandalia-Butler schools to ‘regroup’ after tax levies...
About the Author